Brown Financial Advisory Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 499,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 795,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 182,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

