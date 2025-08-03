Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

