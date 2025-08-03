BXM Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BXM Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

