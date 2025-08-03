C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,549,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,735,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $234,304,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

