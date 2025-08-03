Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.46.

CP stock opened at C$100.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$119.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total value of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total transaction of C$1,450,853.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

