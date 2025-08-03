Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.46.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$100.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total transaction of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Cassandra P. Quach sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.00, for a total value of C$882,006.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

