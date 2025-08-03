Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of TENB opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $32,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,927.88. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Tenable by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tenable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenable by 184.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tenable by 17.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

