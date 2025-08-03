Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $395.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $430.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $352.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,038,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,095,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 242,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 214,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

