Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given a $500.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given a $500.00 target price by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $21.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,783. Carvana has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.58 and its 200 day moving average is $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $16,751,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,616.37. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,343,765 shares of company stock valued at $780,120,744 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Carvana by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

