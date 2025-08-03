Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $368.39 on Thursday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.83, for a total value of $1,090,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,841,215.20. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total value of $16,610,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,342,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,228,930.32. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,343,765 shares of company stock valued at $780,120,744. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

