Casino Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

Flutter Entertainment, Sharplink Gaming, Wynn Resorts, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 891,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,607. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,766. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,625. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.53.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,375. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,415. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

