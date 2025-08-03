Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) & Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Financial Survey

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.22% -29.95% Nutriband -415.93% -68.25% -60.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Nutriband”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 327.91 -$235.76 million ($1.81) -9.29 Nutriband $2.14 million 38.50 -$10.48 million ($0.90) -8.21

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $28.10, indicating a potential upside of 67.16%. Nutriband has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.91%. Given Nutriband’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutriband is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals beats Nutriband on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, a bi-specific monoclonal antibody for solid tumors, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy. In addition, its products pipeline comprises ORX750, an orally administered selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and earlier-stage preclinical assets and discovery-stage programs. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

