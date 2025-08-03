Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 895,304 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 172,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 2.9%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Report on Ocular Therapeutix

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.