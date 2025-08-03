Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

RGA opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

