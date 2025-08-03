CIBC Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$122.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$100.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 37,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.43, for a total value of C$4,169,691.14. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total transaction of C$6,618,006.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

