CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 141.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.11.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -496.55%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

