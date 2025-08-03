Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $253.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

