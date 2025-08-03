Citigroup Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.46.

CP stock opened at C$100.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total value of C$18,825,910.53. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$1,450,853.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

