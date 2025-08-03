Citigroup Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $490.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $368.39 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,591,914.41. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $16,751,421.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,343,765 shares of company stock valued at $780,120,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

