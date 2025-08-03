Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,977 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for about 6.0% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $68,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $15,768,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the sale, the director owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,148.82. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $234.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

