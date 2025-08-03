Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

