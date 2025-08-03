Comparing Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) & Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Sandvik”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $4.01 billion 3.36 $466.11 million $8.90 27.09 Sandvik $11.62 billion 2.61 $1.16 billion $1.12 21.62

Profitability

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln Electric. Sandvik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Sandvik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 12.27% 39.79% 14.74% Sandvik 11.89% 16.54% 8.51%

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sandvik shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sandvik pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lincoln Electric pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandvik pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Sandvik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lincoln Electric and Sandvik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 1 1 3 0 2.40 Sandvik 1 1 2 1 2.60

Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus price target of $231.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Sandvik.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Sandvik on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

