Confluent’s (CFLT) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 20,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $456,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,036.54. The trade was a 49.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 27,710 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $604,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 673,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,718.19. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,593. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Confluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 26.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.