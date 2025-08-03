Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

