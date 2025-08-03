Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 3,482,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 817% from the average daily volume of 379,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 25.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

