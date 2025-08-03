Contrasting Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Rapid Micro Biosystems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $611.56 million 3.29 -$162.12 million ($1.13) -12.19 Rapid Micro Biosystems $28.05 million 5.17 -$46.89 million ($1.03) -3.21

Analyst Ratings

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alphatec and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 1 1 3.50

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.69%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Alphatec.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -24.33% -1,657.19% -21.59% Rapid Micro Biosystems -151.22% -56.07% -44.11%

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Alphatec on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems. It also provides split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; spinal implants and fixation systems comprising NanoTec surface modifications, Calibrate PSX, and Invictus, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization. In addition, the company provides biologics comprising 3D ProFuse Osteoconductive Bioscaffold for ease of handling and better endplate-to-endplate contact; AlphaGRAFT Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) comprising demineralized human tissues; AlphaGRAFT DBM Fibers comprising demineralized fibers; AlphaGRAFT Cellular Bone Matrix (CBM), a growth factor-enriched cellular bone matrix; AlphaGRAFT CBM that is delivered in granular, fiber, or structural form; BioCORE Moldable Bioactive Graft, a synthetic mineral-collagen composite matrix that can be molded to fit the bone defect; and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, an allograft for spinal surgical barrier applications. The company sells its products through a network of independent sales agents and direct sales representatives. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides onsite technical training services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, the company offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines coordination of multiple instruments; and Growth Direct LIMS connection software. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

