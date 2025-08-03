Contrasting Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Redfin and Vonovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 11 1 1 2.14 Vonovia 1 0 0 1 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Redfin currently has a consensus price target of $10.45, suggesting a potential downside of 6.61%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Vonovia.

Redfin has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Vonovia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.04 billion 1.38 -$164.80 million ($1.53) -7.31 Vonovia $5.51 billion 4.77 -$969.56 million N/A N/A

Redfin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonovia.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -18.35% N/A -17.24% Vonovia -29.33% -2.64% -0.83%

Summary

Redfin beats Vonovia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages. In addition, the company uses digital platforms to connect consumers with rental properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.