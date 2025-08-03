Contrasting Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) and Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharp and Sony”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sharp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $14.19 billion 0.21 $238.22 million $0.09 13.00 Sony $85.09 billion 1.73 $7.53 billion $1.23 19.83

Volatility & Risk

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Sharp. Sharp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sharp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharp and Sony, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sony 0 1 4 1 3.00

Sony has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Sony’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sony is more favorable than Sharp.

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and Sony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp 1.70% 0.33% 0.03% Sony 8.83% 13.76% 3.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sony beats Sharp on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Sony

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.