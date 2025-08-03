Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 40,290.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average is $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

