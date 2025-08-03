Critical Analysis: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) vs. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global -0.05% 4.53% 1.67% Reservoir Media 4.88% 2.15% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Global and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.35%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global and Reservoir Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $29.21 billion 0.45 -$6.19 billion ($8.23) -2.38 Reservoir Media $158.71 million 3.17 $7.75 million $0.11 70.00

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Global. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Paramount Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands. This segment also offers domestic and international television studio operations, including CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes first-run syndicated programming; and digital properties consisting of CBS News Streaming and CBS Sports HQ. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides a portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, and Noggin. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release and licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, through digital home entertainment, and DVDs/Blu-rays; and operates a portfolio consisting of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. It also offers production, distribution, and advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global is a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

