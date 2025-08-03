Critical Comparison: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $45.44 million 0.32 -$3.38 million ($0.76) -2.06 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $8.43 billion 0.22 $2.15 billion $19.53 0.79

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.6% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime -15.33% -8.53% -2.99% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 26.52% 63.46% 21.58%

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. United Maritime pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Maritime has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 4 2 0 0 1.33

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $14.82, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats United Maritime on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 134 container vessels and 16 vehicle transport vessels; and as of December 31, 2023, it operated a network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

