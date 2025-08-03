Cwm LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 141.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

