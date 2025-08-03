Cwm LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Audioeye were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 44,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audioeye Stock Down 7.3%

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Audioeye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEYE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Audioeye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

