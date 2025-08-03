Cwm LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $874.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $61.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $88,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,745.32. The trade was a 23.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.