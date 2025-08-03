Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 13,386.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,382,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,951. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $68,106.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,136 shares in the company, valued at $542,481.92. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Priority Technology Trading Down 1.6%

PRTH opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.51. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

