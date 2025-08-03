Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $39,119,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON by 35.9% in the first quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 999,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 9.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $28,575,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in ON by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

