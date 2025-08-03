Cwm LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 127.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,932,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.07 million, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,758. The trade was a 471.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

