Cwm LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 231.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $9,399,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

