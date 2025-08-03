Cwm LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 12,636.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

KALV opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.05. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 32,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $517,440.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,945.55. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $32,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,274.24. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,878 shares of company stock worth $723,617. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.