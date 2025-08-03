Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.