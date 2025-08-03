Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDX. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,067,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,889,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 723,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 986.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 25,972 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $252,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,167,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,391.64. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 40,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $389,648.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,037,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,508,464.20. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,890 shares of company stock worth $933,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.