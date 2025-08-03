Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The business had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.