Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 704,995 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,067 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 24.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 232,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

