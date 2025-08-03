Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after buying an additional 619,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 446,163 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 267,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.