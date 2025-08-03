Cwm LLC Has $54,000 Position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 1,230.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,913 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $3,371,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talkspace news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 433,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,190.10. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talkspace Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.31 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 million, a P/E ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

