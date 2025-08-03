Cwm LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 328,788 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 677,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

