Cwm LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,236,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $6,614,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

