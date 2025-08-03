Cwm LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 1,733.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

VTYX opened at $2.63 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

