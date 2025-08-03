Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 176.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank First National were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 17,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First National Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. Bank First National Corporation has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $132.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

Bank First National ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.09). Bank First National had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank First National’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFC shares. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

