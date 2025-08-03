Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 218.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 250.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 701.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($76.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $26,130.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,085.04. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $28,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

